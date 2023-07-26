 Maharashtra: Buldhana Police File FIR Against Man Who Performed Pooja On Samruddhi Expressway; VHP Demands Retraction Of Case
National spokesperson of the VHP Vinod Bansal said it was shocking that the performance of 'Maha Mruntunjay Havan' is regarded as a superstition.

S BalakrishnanUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 10:55 AM IST
article-image
Buldhana Bus Accident | Twitter

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has condemned the decision of the Buldhana police to file an FIR against Nilesh Adhav of the Swami Samarth Parivar for performing a pooja on the Samruddhi Marg to ensure that accidents do not take place on the super highway in future. Adhav had recently performed ``Maha Mrutunjay Havan" and also prayed for the peace of the souls of the 25 persons who had died in an accident in Sindkhedraja taluka on the expressway when their bus got burnt in an accident recently. The complaint was filed by Hamid Dabholkar of the Andha Shraddha Nirmulan Samiti under the anti-superstitions law.

VHP expresses shock over FIR

National spokesperson of the VHP Vinod Bansal said it was shocking that the performance of 'Maha Mruntunjay Havan' is regarded as a superstition. The police should not act against the ``asthan" (beliefs) of Hindus.

``I wonder why they are not acting against Christian groups which convert people by promising miracle cures and also against jihadi elements," he asked. He has said the VHP will ask the Maharashtra government to direct the Buldhana police to withdraw the FIR immediately.

Bus accident kills 25

Earlier this month, a horrifying incident took place when a bus carrying 34 passengers caught fire on Samruddhi Expressway which claimed 25 lives. The accident, described as a series of unfortunate events, occurred in the early hours of the morning.

article-image

