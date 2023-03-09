Maharashtra Budget 2023 Live Updates: 700 more HBT clinics to come across state, says Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis arrives in Vidhan Bhavan to present Budget | Mahesh Poul/FPJ

Jalyukta Shivar 2.0 Scheme announced; scheme to start in 5000 Villages

Up to 50 percent discount on state transport corporation bus travel. One per cent concession in stamp duty has been given to women buyers.

Committee to be formed for unorganised workers across state: Devendra Fadnavis

For women's health, four crore women and girls will be given health check-up and medication under the 'Mata Sekhar Tar Ghar Sekhar' campaign. Around twenty thousand vacant posts of Anganwadi Mini Anganwadi Workers and Helpers in the state will be filled. Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mahatma Phule Arogya Yojana limit hs been increased from 1.5 lakh to 5 lakh rupees: Devendra Fadnavis

Began under name of Balasaheb Thackeray, Apla Davakhana clinics got a good response in Mumbai, 700 more to come up across Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis

Shelters for working women living away from home will be made: Devendra Fadnavis

Unity Mall in Mumbai for self-help groups 37 lakh rural women have been provided means of livelihood through self-help groups. Bamboo cluster in Latur district, Kolhapuri chappal cluster in Kolhapur district will be developed through self-help groups. As announced by the central government in the budget, Unity Mall will be established in Mumbai, space will be given to self-help groups.

This is the 350th year of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronati on;350 crores for this festival will be set aside- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Concept Park at Ambegaon (Pune): 50 crores - Parks on Shivachari in Mumbai, Amravati, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nagpur : Rs 250 crore - Museum on the biography of Shiv Chhatrapati at Shivneri Fort. Conservation of Shivkaline Forts : Rs.300 crores

State will establish a two per cent or 50 crore fisherman development fund for the welfare of fishermen: Devendra Fadnavis

The First Maharashtra Budget of Amritkal is based on Five-points Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Provision of Rs 1,000 crore for those farmers who seek farm land, orchads, modern irrigation facilities.

Provision of Rs 36,000 crore for various projects in Maharashtra

Maharashtra farmers can join PM Kisan Bima Yojana by paying Rs 1 only: Devendra Fadnavis

State government will run NaMo farmers scheme and will give total Rs.12000 to 1.15 cr Farmers of Maharashtra every year. The state will keep Rs 6900cr aside for these scheme.

Deputy CM, Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis begins budget presentation

Shinde-Fadnavis govt may increase allocation for District Development Plan to Rs 15500 crore in the annual budget from Rs 13800 crore last year

I am honoured and humbled to present my first #MahaBudget today in Legislative Assembly in some time, at 2 pm. Took blessings and darshan of Maharashtra’s AradhyaDaivat Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vidhan Bhawan before that: Devendra Fadnavis Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)