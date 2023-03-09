'We will fulfil needs, aspirations of women and middle class in our first Budget': Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | Photo: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said that the state Budget, which is to be presented on Thursday, will meet the needs and aspirations of women and the middle class across the state.

"I can tell you that we will look to fulfil the needs and aspirations of women & the middle class." Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said.

'Govt will keep its promises'

Shinde stated that the government will keep its promises to the people in the Budget, which will be the first presented by the Shiv Sena-BJP government since the state's change of guard last year.

Shinde said the double-engine government was running at a fast pace. "I expect this type of support (from the Centre) in future too. Today is a day to celebrate women's empowerment," he said.

Maharashtra's economy expected to grow

According to the state's Economic Survey document for the current fiscal year, Maharashtra's economy is expected to grow at a 6.8 percent annual rate during fiscal year 2022-23 (April-March).

The agriculture and allied sector in the state is expected to grow by 10.2 percent during 2022-23, the industry sector by 6.1%, and the services sector by 6.4%, according to the document released on Wednesday.

The state government presented its Economic Survey for 2022-23 to the Assembly today. Every year, the annual document is prepared and presented to the State Legislature during the Budget Session. The current issue is the 62nd for the fiscal year 2022-23.