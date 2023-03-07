Devendra Fadanvis's uphill task to present budget amid Maharashtra’s rising expenses & debts

Photo Credit: PTI

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis will present the state budget on Thursday, March 9. This will also be the first budget of the Shinde-Fadnavis government since coming to power in July 2022.

To garner popularity ahead of crucial local bodies elections, state government is expected to make the budget 'populist'. But that will also be the tough task for Fadnavis as Maharashtra is struggling with revenue expenses and debts.

The state's economic survey will be tabled on 8th March and the budget on 9th March. They had given stay to many works started by MVA. This has affected rk expenditure of last budget 2022. FPJ has done a report showing that only 47 percent of budget's proposed expenditure was spent till February 10th.

Revenue expenses nearly 40%

But all this won't give Devendra Fadnavis much hand to spend. Because state's revenue expenses have reached up to almost 40 percent. Also, state is reeling under 7 lakh cr debt. At the same time, national slowdown on industrial level is also affecting Maharashtra's economy badly. All this will lead to cut in expenses into state's budget.

Last full budget of Shinde-Fadnavis govt?

On the other hand, demands are rising. MLAs and MLCs of ruling side think that this would be the last full budget of Shinde-Fadnavis government. Next year will have LS elections and many of the MLAs think that the state assembly could go to poll at the same time. So, these leaders want more funds into their constituencies.

Also, the state will be going to crucial local bodies elections such as BMC, TMC, PMC and 11 other municipalities, 10 zilla parishad and 96 municipal councils. To win them, Shinde Fadnavis government will have to spend money through various schemes. So, in a way, Fadnavis will have to present 'populist' demand.

On the backdrop of slowdown and already settled huge expenses, presenting populist demand would be huge task for Fadnavis. People not just need to listen in budget hu they want those changes to be seen in their lives. Else, opposition use budget announcements to corner government. All this will be in mind of Fadnavis while presenting his first state budget.