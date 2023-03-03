Maha budget session: CM Shinde's 'distance administration' jibe at ex-boss Uddhav's govt

Eknath Shinde | Facebook

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday launched a scathing attack against his former boss and Ex-CM of state Uddhav Thackeray. While delivering a speech during the budget session of Maharashtra assembly, Shinde slammed the previous Thackeray-led MVA government over various issues.

CM Shinde, in an apparent jibe at Uddhav Thackeray and his government, said: "We had heard about distance education, but state witnessed distance administration for the first time."

'My Maharashtra, dynamic Maharashtra' is our slogan: CM Shinde

CM Shinde said that during the earlier government, the slogan of 'My Family, My Responsibility' was announced. "But our declaration is not so limited and narrow. Our slogan is 'My Maharashtra, Dynamic Maharashtra'," the CM said.

Eknath Shinde was replying to the opposition on the Governor's address, when the topic of advertisement came up. Eknath Shinde reminded opposition of Uddhav Thackeray's slogan 'My family, My responsibility' during the Pandemic. Shinde took a swipe at the slogan saying his government does not have such narrow thinking.

Shinde hits out at Uddhav over law and order situation during previous govt

"You know what was the situation in the state in terms of law and order. How was the Home Department working during Uddhav Thackeray's time? Everyone knows this. Sadhus were killed, former army officer was beaten up, burning scandal happened, Sambhajinagar incident happened, Sharjeel Usman, Mansukh Hiren, many such cases happened during Uddhav Thackeray's government in the state, but no action was taken," Shinde said.

"Now, crimes are being registered and investigated," he asserted.

Eknath Shinde further said that the government is working to stop the criminals.

"Ravi Rana and his wife were jailed for recitingHanuman Chalisa. Kangana Ranaut's house was demolished. A conspiracy was hatched to arrest Girish Mahajan and Devendra Fadnavis," the CM said, adding that "we are not doing anything like that now".

Shinde's swipe at Deshmukh, Awhad

Eknath Shinde also said that Anil Deshmukh was the Home Minister and he knows many things, but he will not put him (Deshmukh) in trouble.

When the issue of NCP legislator Jitendra Awad came up, Shinde asked him : "How can you go to a mall and beat people?"

Awhad, after being questioned by the CM, got furious and uproar followed in the house.