Thane: FIR against former corporator Rajul Patel for derogatory remark against CM Eknath Shinde

In the event which was held on February 26, Patel reportedly called Shinde a 'chor' [thief]. It did not go down well with Shinde-faction. Former corporator Vikas Krishna Repale, on Wednesday, lodged a complaint against her.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 12:21 PM IST
article-image
Rajul Patel | Facebook

Thane: On Wednesday, March 1, FIR was registered against Shiv Sena [UBT] loyalist and former corporator Rajul Patel for allegedly abusing Maharashtra's Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at an event.

In the event which was held on February 26, Patel reportedly called Shinde a 'chor' [thief]. It did not go down well with Shinde-faction. Former corporator Vikas Krishna Repale, on Wednesday, lodged a complaint against her.

Sanjay Dhumal, senior police inspector, said that the Rajul Patel while delivering speech used defamatory language against the CM. Repale heard the same on social media and provided the links to the police when he filed a complaint.

Dhumal said, "We have registered case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153(promoting enmity between different groups)  and 500 (punishment for defamation)." 

Sanjay Raut's 'chor mandal' comment

Probe has been initiated against Sena MP Sanjay Raut for calling 'Vidhi Mandal [Legislative]' as 'Chor Mandal [Body of thieves]'. He had made this statement in Kolhapur.

