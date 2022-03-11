Maharashtra Budget 2022-23: From agriculture to tourism, read highlights here

The first element in Panchasutri of development :

Agriculture and allied services.

 An incentive grant of Rs. 50,000 to 20 lakh farmers who repay their loans regularly - expected expenditure Rs. 10,000 crore.  Loan waiver of Land Development Bank - Rs. 964 crore for 34,788 farmers, Rs. 275.40 crore dues of bank employees will be cleared.  Rs.1000 crore will be provided in 3 years for special action plan for soyabean and cotton crops.  Inclusion of farm ponds under Mukhyamantri Shashwat Krishi Sinchan Yojana, increase in amount of farm ponds subsidy by 50% to Rs.75,000.  Interest subvention scheme for loan of 306 APMCs for infrastructure upgradation, 100% repayment of interest, investment expected Rs. 10,000 crore.  Provision of Rs. 6,952 crore for purchase of agricultural commodities at minimum support price.  Maharashtra is the first state in the country to formulate an agricultural export policy.  Investment of Rs. 950 crore for computerization of 20,761 Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Societies (PACS).

Water storage in 28 new irrigation projects in last two years 104 projects to be completed in next two years.  Rs. 853.45 crore provision for Gosikhurd National Irrigation Project for 2022-23.  4,885 works of water and soil conservation to be completed in two years, Rs. 4,774 crore to be spent.  Electrification of 60,000 agricultural pumps to be taken up in 2022-23.  Banana, Dragon Fruit, Avacado, Grapes and spices newly added in Horticulture scheme under EGS.  Three mobile IVF laboratories, one each for Vidarbha, Marathwada and the Rest of Maharashtra for increasing productivity of cows and buffaloes of native breed.

The second element in the ‘Panchasutri of Development’ is Health

Level-1 Trauma Care Units of 50 beds each to be set up at Nanded, Amravati, Jalna, Bhandara, Ahmednagar and Satara.  Lithotripsy treatment to be introduced in all 200-bed hospitals in next three years.  To introduce modern ‘Phaco’ treatment method for cataract surgery at Government Hospital.  50-bed hospitals to be equipped with mechanical washing plants and 30-bed hospitals to have cleaning machines.  Mobile cancer diagnostic vans to be provided.  Establishment of 100-bed women’s hospitals at Hingoli, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Wardha, Bhandara, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Solapur, Ratnagiri, Aurangabad and Raigad.  New 365-bed Regional Psychiatric Hospital at Jalna at a cost of Rs. 60 crore.  Post graduate institutes to be set up at St. George Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research at Mumbai, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences at University of Health Sciences at Nashik,. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Institute of Medical Education and Research at Nagpur.  Rs.100 crore will be provided in 2 years for strengthening food security system.  A state-of-the-art ‘Indrayani Medicity’ to be set up near Pune city.

Innovation Hub to be set up at a cost of Rs. 500 crore for the creation of employable manpower.  Rs.100 crore for start up fund.

The third element in the ‘Panchasutri of Development’ is Human Resource.

 Mobile services to 1 lakh 20 thousand Anganwadi workers and supervisors through E- Shakti Yojana.  Increase in child care grant from Rs. 1125 to Rs. 2500.  Amrut Mahotsavi Mahila and Bal Bhavan to be set up in every district.  Urban Child Development Centers for severely malnourished children in urban areas.  Free Sanitary Napkin Dispensing Machine at Government Hostel girl students.

The fourth element in the ‘Panchasutri of Development’ is Transport.

 Provision of Rs. 7500 crore for 10,000 k.m. roads under Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana Phase-II.  Launch of 6550 k.m. road improvement under Prime Minister’s Village Road Scheme Phase-3.  Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Highway to extend from Nagpur to Bhandara-Gondia and Nagpur to Gadchiroli.

Rs. 16039 crore project, Nashik-Pune medium high speed railway project sanctioned.  Extension of Mumbai Metro Line No. 3, Colaba-Bandra-Seepz from Cuffe Parade to Navynagar.  DPR preparation for Metro trains of Swargate to Katraj, Pimpri to Nigdi, Vanaz to Chandni Chowk, Ramwadi to Vagholi, Swargate to Hadapsar, Hadapsar to Kharadi, Khadakwasla to Swargate in Pune.  Capital financial assistance for 3000 new environment friendly buses and for modernization of 103 bus stands to Maharashtra State Transport Corporation.  Provision for works of Shirdi, Ratnagiri, Amravati and Kolhapur Airport, new airport at Gadchiroli under consideration.

The fifth element in the ‘Panchasutri of Development’ is Industry.

 About 1 lakh employment opportunities through 30,000 selfemployment projects under Chief Minister Employment Generation Programme.  Rs. 1.89 lakh crore investment from 98 investment agreements under Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0 and 3 lakh 30 thousand new employment opportunities created.  A new scheme Pandita Ramabai Smriti Shatabdi Mahila Udyojak Yojana for 100% interest refund to start self-employment project for widowed women due to Covid.  Mauje Kaudgaon and Shindala (Dist. Latur), Mauje Sakri (Dist. Dhule), Washim, Mauje Kachrala (Dist. Chandrapur) and Yavatmal solar power plants with a total capacity of 570 MW, Solar Power Park with a capacity of 2500 MW in the State.  Under e-vehicle policy, by 2025, the share of electric vehicle in vehicle registration to be 10 percent to share of public transport in big cities to be 25 percent. 5000 charging facility to be set up.  Setting up of 5 projects at a cost of Rs. 11,520 crore to increase the capacity of transmission system in Mumbai.  Rs. 6,000 crore to be provided for construction of 5 lakh houses in rural areas under Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.  Rs. 100 crore to be provided for the improvement of slums outside Mumbai.

Memorials and Cultural Activities

 Rs. 100 crores for proposed Bharat Ratna Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar International Music College and Museum.  On the occasion of Swatantryacha Amrut Mahotsav Rs. 10 crore fund will be provided to10 schools in the villages associated with eminent personalities. ‘Heritage Walk’ of places related to freedom struggle in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur.  Rs. 100 crore to be provided for development of Raigad fort and its surroundings, Rs. 14 crore for six forts - Rajgad, Torna, Shivneri, Sudhagad, Vijaydurg and Sindhudurg, Rs. 7 crore for preservation and conservation of Sewri and St. George forts in Mumbai.  Detailed proposals to be sent to UNESCO for declaring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s forts and their Ganimi Kawa warfare as World Heritage Sites.

Provision of Rs.500 crore for ‘Swatantryacha Amrut Mahotsav’ programme. Monthly income limit increased from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 30,000 for providing residential land for freedom fighters.  Fund of Rs. 43 crore to be provided for Amrut Mahotsavi Vande Mataram Hall at Aurangabad.  Rs. 50 crore for Ashtavinayak development plan.  Rs. 73 crore 80 lakh for plan of Pandharpur Devasthan development.  Rs. 75 crore for Amrut Mahotsavi year program of Marathwada liberation struggle.  Rs. 250 crore to be provided for the memorial of Swarajyarakshak Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj at Vadu Budruk and Tulapur, Tal. Haveli, Dist. Pune area.  Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj gallantry award scheme to be launched.  Memorials of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Smarak to be created, adequate funds to be provided for Maharani Saibai Memorial Development and Shri Sant Jaganade Maharaj Smarak.

Tourism

\ Water tourism projects proposed at Koyna, Jayakwadi and Gosikhurd.  Grants to facilitate tourism development at Jawhar Dist. Palghar, Fardapur Dist. Aurangabad, Ajanta, Ellora, Mahabaleshwar and Lonavla.  Establishment of district wise ‘Mahavarsa Society’ for preservation, conservation and repair of archaeological monuments.  African safari at Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo.  Leopard safari in Pune forest department.

Corporations

 Rs.250 crore each for BARTI, SARATHI, MAHAJYOTI for their schemes.  Establishment of a new dedicated backward class commission to ensure representation of other backward classes in local bodies.  Maulana Azad Economic Development Corporation’s share capital limit increased from Rs. 500 crore to Rs. 700 crore

Annual Plan 2022-23  Provision of Rs. 13,340 crore under District Plan.  Provision of Rs.1,50,000 crore for Annual Plan, Rs.12,230 crore for Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan, Rs.11,199 crore for Tribal Sub Plan.  Budget Estimates - Revenue receipts - Rs. 4,03,427 crores, Revenue Expenditure - Rs. 4,27,780 crore, Revenue Deficit - Rs. 24,353 crore.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:15 PM IST