Maharashtra govt presents annual budget for 2022-23 with revenue deficit of Rs 24,353 crore

The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance and planning departments, on Friday presented an annual budget for 2022-23 with a revenue deficit of Rs 24,353 crore.

Pawar has estimated revenue receipts of Rs. 4,03,427 crores against the revenue expenditure Rs. 4,27,780 crore.

A provision of Rs 13,340 crore is made under the district plan, Rs 1,50,000 crore for the annual plan.

Meanwhile, Rs 12,230 crore was made for Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan and Rs 11,199 crore for Tribal Sub Plan.

The finance minister has spelt out Panchasutri of development (five-point development) with an outlay of Rs 1,15, 215 crore.

The 5 elements of Panchasutri - Agriculture, Health, Human resources, Transport and Industry. Rs 4 lakh crore will be provided for this programme in the next three years.

An outlay of Rs 23,888 crore is proposed for agriculture and allied sectors, Rs 5,244 crore for the health sector, Rs 46,667 crore for human development and human resources, Rs 28,605 crore for transportation infrastructure, Rs 10,111 crore for the development of Industry and Energy sectors.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 03:41 PM IST