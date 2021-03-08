Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: Govt allocates Rs 7,500 crore to keep state in pink of health

The state government, which is involved in combating the COVID 19, has provided an outlay of Rs. 2,961 crore to the Public health department for Scheme expenditure and Rs 5,994.28 crore for committed expenditure. An allocation of Rs 1,517 crore is proposed to the Medical education department for Scheme expenditure and Rs 4,024.63 crore for committed expenditure.

A project costing about Rs 7500 crore has been prepared to provide quality health care and treatment to the people by constructing and upgrading health institutions under the Public Health Department and it will be completed in the next four years. The proposal includes construction of district hospital, psychiatric, trauma care center, primary health center and sub-center, upgrading and construction of taluka level hospital.

Against the increasing urbanization, the government has proposed Rs 5000 crore in the next 5 years to increase the health care infrastructure in municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Out of this, Rs 800 crore will be made available this year. Patients with heart disease need angiography within 24 hours and therefore the government has proposed establishment of Cardiac Cathlabs at 8 central locations.

Facilities will be provided in 150 hospitals at taluka level for diagnosis of various cancer diseases. Against the backdrop of the Bhandara fire in which 10 newborns died, fire prevention equipment will be installed in government hospitals which are weak in fire prevention measures.

The government will set up new Government Medical Colleges at Sindhudurg, Osmanabad, Nashik, Raigad and Satara. Medical colleges will also be set up at Parbhani and Amravati. Due to upgradation of government medical colleges in the state and the newly established government colleges will increase the number of seats by 1,990 at the degree level, 1,000 at the post-graduate level and 200 by specialists.