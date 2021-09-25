Maharashtra: Bridge washed away, man carries daughter's corpse on shoulder across river in Beed district

A man had to carry his dead daughter on his shoulders across a river in Beed in Maharashtra on Friday as a bridge on it had been washed away in recent rains and a bullock cart arranged by police was unable to cross the waterbody.

The girl allegedly committed suicide in the morning in Bhojgaon in Gevrai taluka and the body had to be taken to a primary health centre for legal formalities, an official said.

"The victim's father had to carry the corpse on his shoulder to cross Amruta river and reach the PHC in Umapur village. The police had arranged for a bullock cart but it could not cross the river. Ever since the bridge got washed away, crossing the river is a daily ordeal for people in the vicinity," he said.

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 11:53 AM IST