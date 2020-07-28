Maharashtra Board SSC Class 10 scores to be out tomorrow on these websites - mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com

After the declaration of HSC results by the Maharashtra board, now the students of Maharashtra board are eagerly waiting for their SSC/ class 10 results.

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the result of class 10 board exams or SSC results online tomorrow at 1 pm.

Once declared, the scores will be available online at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mkcl.org.

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official websites mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org and sscresult.mkcl.org

Click on the link which reads - 'SSC Examination Result March 2020'

Enter registration number, roll number

Results will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Earlier on July 11, talking to Hindustan Times, State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, had said, "for the class 10 exams, the history papers are still being checked and we are working to complete the process to declare the results by July 31."

SSC or class 10 exams were scheduled from March 3 to March 23. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government had decided to cancel the geography paper.