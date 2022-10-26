Maharashtra: Blast in chemical factory at Palghar leaves two dead, 5 injured | Representative pic

Palghar: At least two persons were killed and five others injured in a major blast followed by a fire that occurred in a chemical factory in Tarapur industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place in the evening at the Bhageria Industries Ltd at its plant in the Tarapur-Boisar industrial belt, said an official of Palghar police control room.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Fire that broke out in rice godown of FCI brought under control

Rescue operations on

The fire brigade, police and other rescue teams rushed to the site to render assistance and work is on to retrieve more victims who may be trapped there.

The injured victims, some who sustained critical burns, have been taken to nearby hospitals, and preliminary investigations launched, said the official.

According to initial reports, the explosion followed by a gas leak and blaze may have taken place during certain routine maintenance work of a boiler in the plant, and further details are awaited.