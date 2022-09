Gujarat: Fire breaks out in chemical factory at Valsad, no casualties reported | ANI

A fire broke out in a chemical factory situated in Gujarat's Valsad area of Vapi GIDC. Eight fire brigade teams rushed to the spot to douse the fire.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Valsad District



(This is a developing story...)