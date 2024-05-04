UP Murder: Tata Steel National Business Head Vinay Tyagi Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad

UP Murder: Tata Steel Senior Official Vinay Tyagi Stabbed To Death In Ghaziabad | Representative

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident that was reported between Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Tata Steel's National Business Head Vinay Tyagi was reportedly stabbed to death on the night of May 3, Friday. Vinay Tyagi laid in a severy injured state on the road near Khaitan Public School in Shalimar garden. After a passer by noticed him, police and his family members were informed about the incident and Vinay was immediately rushed to Narendra Mohan Hospital by his family members. He succumbed to the injuries and died during treatment in the hospital. The police have launched an investigation after the they were informed of the incident.

Ghaziabad police are investigating the matter. CCTV footages are being sought and relevant individuals are being interrogated. The motive behind the murder is still unknown as the family members of the deceased haven't cited any personal enmity of any sort. Forensic team has also been pressed into action in a bid to assist the investigation. The accused is yet to be identified and needless to say is still absconding.

Vinay Tyagi survived by wife and two children

Vinay Tyagi was 42-year-old and was a resident of house number 66, Rajendra Nagar sector 5. He used to live with his wife and two children. Some local reports said that Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a likely attempt of robbery and that he was attacked by a group of unidentified men when he was returning back home from work. Police said that Tyagi had a long telephonic conversation with his family members at 11:30 pm on May 3 after which there was to or from his phone to anyone. He was found in a pool of blood in a severely injured state after a few hours from the telephonic conversation.

The incident triggers serious questions on the law and order situation in the state of Uttar Pradesh where crimes have become rampant especially during the late hours.