Maharashtra BJP to conduct Jan Ashirwad Yatra from today- Here's all you need to know

Four BJP leaders, who have recently been inducted into the Union council of ministers, will embark on separate "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in different parts of the state over the next few days in a bid to reach out to people, a party MLA said on Sunday. It will coincide with the party’s Samarth Booth Abhiyan across the state.

These ministers are Narayan Rane, Dr Bharti Pawar, Dr Bhagwat Karad and Kapil Patil, Thane legislator Sanjay Kelkar, who is chief of the yatra, said.

The Janashirwad Yatra chief Sanjay Kelkar said the four ministers will understand the issues of various sections of the society and they will also interact with the beneficiaries of the various schemes of the Central Government.

Which parts of the state will the ministers conduct the 'yatra'?

The BJP will start its Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra's Marathwada region from Monday.

Patil, who is Minister of State for Panchayat Raj, will take out the yatra in Thane and Raigad districts between August 16 and 20, while Pawar, who is Minister of State for Health, will cover five Lok Sabha constituencies in Palghar, Nashik, Dhule and Nandurbar districts during the same period, he said. MSME minister Rane will carry out the exercise between August 19 and 25 in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg districts and Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation area, while Karad, who is Minister of State for Finance, will reach out to the people between August 16 and 21 in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Marathwada region, Kelkar said.

Why is the 'yatra' being conducted?

The yatra is seen as BJP’s attempt to reach out to the voters in a bid to regain their confidence and consolidate its presence ahead of the upcoming civic and local body polls.

In addition, BJP will exploit the opportunity to target Maha Vikas Aghadi government over a couple of issues including handling of the coronavirus pandemic and recent floods, corruption and scam involving ministers and various departments.

A senior BJP legislator told the Free Press Journal, ‘’The Janashirwad Yatra and Samarth Booth Abhiyan will be conducted to gear up the party organization for upcoming elections to take on the MVA partners. It aims to directly connect with the voters and assess the mood. The party will focus on strengthening organization up to booth level with the involvement of office-bearers, elected representatives, ministers and rank and file.’’

On the other hand, the party general secretary Shrikant Bharatiya claimed that the party popularity index in Pune and Nashik where civic body elections are slated is more than 50% and it will be the party's effort to increase the personal popularity index in these two districts and also rest of Maharashtra

(With inputs from PTI and Sanjay Jog)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 11:33 AM IST