Maharashtra: BJP to hold 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Marathwada to inform people about Centre's welfare schemes

Aurangabad: The BJP will start its Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Maharashtra's Marathwada region from Monday, with leaders and workers trying to connect with people along a 650-kilometre route in six districts to tell them about welfare schemes of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The march, in which Union ministers Raosaheb Danve and Bhagwat Karad will take part, will commence from Parli and cover areas like Gangakhed, Nanded, Parbhani, Selu, Jalna and Aurangabad between August 16 and 21, party functionaries said.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:20 PM IST