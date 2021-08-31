Maharashtra: BJP stages protests to reopen temples

The Maha Vikas Aghadi partners and BJP were engaged in a verbal duel over the reopening of temples in Maharashtra. The BJP staged protests across the state. In Pune and Aurangabad, workers tried to force their way into closed temples and had to be stopped by the police.

Under the leadership of state president Chandrakant Patil, a protest was also held outside Kasba Peth Ganpati Mandir in Pune. “If temples are not opened by evening, people will not be able to suppress their emotions. They will break the locks of the temples and take darshan. We are not only agitating for Hindus, but for all religions to be able to visit their places of worship and pray,” said Patil.

However, the Shiv Sena slammed the BJP and said that the Maharashtra government has been following the directives of the Centre, which asked states to exercise caution with festivals around the corner. It called the Centre ‘Hindutvawadi (pro-Hindus)’.

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant questioned whether the BJP leaders will agitate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Why did the BJP government ban the Kawad Yatra? The Centre has directed that the restrictions be imposed on the festival. Will BJP leaders agitate against the PM?” he asked.

The NCP also criticised the BJP for staging protests despite the Centre’s advisory.

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 08:28 AM IST