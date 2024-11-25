 Maharashtra: BJP Sets Target Of 1.51 Crore New Members In Post-Election Campaign
The party plans to register 1.51 crore new members, and the registration began on Sunday.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 02:17 AM IST
article-image
Chandrashekhar Bawankule urged people who voted for BJP to join the party through this drive and help strengthen it. | ANI

After the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule chaired a meeting for the party's membership campaign committee. The party plans to register 1.51 crore new members, and the registration began on Sunday.

The membership drive was launched across the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following this, a meeting was held at the BJP state headquarters, attended by leaders, including Bawankule, Shrikant Bharatiya, Vikrant Patil, Madhavi Naik and others.

Bawankule urged people who voted for BJP to join the party through this drive and help strengthen it.

Although the membership drive had already started at the national level, it was not conducted in Maharashtra due to the assembly elections.

When asked about the state's next chief minister, he stated that the leaders of the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the BJP leadership would decide who takes on the role.

The selection process would be in-line with the alliance's plans for governance, he added.

Bawankule lashed out at Congress, announcing that there will be no Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislature. He further said that Maharashtra not having a LoP was a result of “wrong deeds” committed by Congress and the opposition parties.

Bawankule said all sections of the society supported the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly polls and rejected the Congress.

“They (Congress) spread fake narratives in Lok Sabha elections and duped voters at that time. So when people came to know about this in assembly polls, voters kicked them out as they did in Haryana,” he said.

He pointed out that the Congress' state unit chief Nana Patole managed to win with a wafer thin margin of around 200 votes in Sakoli seat.

The Congress' 'lies' during the poll campaign were to blame for no party getting enough seats to stake claim for the post of leader of opposition in the assembly.

