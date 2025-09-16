Maharashtra BJP Launches 'Seva Pandharwada' To Mark PM Modi’s 75th Birthday

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a fortnight-long programme of social initiatives to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign, titled ‘Seva Pandharwada’ (Service Fortnight), will run from September 17 to October 2, focusing on a wide range of public welfare activities across the state.

BJP state president Ravindra Chavan, while addressing the media on Tuesday, said the fortnight is not just a celebration but a people-centric movement aimed at spreading awareness about the central government’s welfare schemes, along with issues like cleanliness, environmental protection, and self-reliance. He appealed to all MPs, MLAs, ministers, office-bearers, and grassroots workers to actively participate at booth and mandal levels to make the campaign more impactful.

Free Surgeries and Health Initiatives

The programme will feature over one lakh free cataract surgeries under the ‘Namo Netra Sanjeevani’ initiative, alongside eye check-ups and the distribution of spectacles to more than ten lakh people. Blood donation drives, health camps, cleanliness campaigns, and awareness programmes are also planned across the state.

Revenue Fortnight in Pune

On September 17, Modi’s birthday, a special ‘Mahsool Pandharwada’ (Revenue Fortnight) will be inaugurated in Pune under the leadership of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Chavan said that through this event, the party aims to extend the benefits of public welfare schemes to more than 50 lakh people.

Youth Engagement through Marathon

As part of the campaign, the BJP Yuva Morcha has scheduled a ‘Modi Vikas Marathon’ in all major districts on September 21. Chavan said the marathon is intended to encourage youth participation in nation-building and give momentum to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’.

Sports, Cultural and Commemorative Events

Other activities include MP Cup sports competitions in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies, with registrations open until September 20. On September 25, the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, the party will organise Pratima Poojan ceremonies and Prabuddha Sammelans to communicate the nation’s progress to the public.

Additional Initiatives

Alongside these events, the BJP will also host programmes to honour the disabled, promote tree plantation, encourage the use of Khadi, spread the ‘Vocal for Local’ message, and conduct a state-level drawing competition on the theme of Viksit Bharat.

Chavan concluded that the initiative embodies the BJP’s principle that “organization is strength and service is the goal,” adding that the service fortnight represents the party’s collective commitment to society through dedication and public participation.