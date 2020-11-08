Maharashtra: Bhiwandi police arrest 2 for electricity theft

Thane: The Bhiwandi police have arrested two persons for electricity theft in Naigaon area of Bhiwandi on Saturday.

As per the police investigation, the accused illegally consumed electricity worth over Rs 6 lakh.

"The accused are identified as Mohammad Arshad Ansari and Mohammad Ajam Ansari. They steal the electricity by disturbing the wires of regular power connections and was consuming the electricity illegally for the last 10 months. Following the complaint, both accused were arrested by Shrinagar police team of Bhiwandi," said police official.

According to the police official, the accused has used total 28422 units which counts total bill of Rs 6.24 lakh.

"A case has been registered against both the accused at Shrinagar police station in Bhiwandi under section 394 of Indian Penal Code. Further investigation is on," added the official.