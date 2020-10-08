Maharashtra becomes first state to regulate prices of masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Mumbai: Maharashtra has become the first state to regulate the rates of face masks during COVID-19 pandemic as a committee formed to implement caps on the price of masks has submitted its recommendations to the state government and formal order will soon be issued.

The state govt had constituted a committee to give suggestions about regulating prices of Masks and Sanitisers.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed that the committee has submitted its recommendations and formal order will soon be issued. He also confirmed that now prices of N-95 maks will be capped at Rs 50 maximum for every mask. The rates have been finalised after a detailed study of the process and cost of manufacturing, availability and affordability of raw material and demand in the market, he said.

Tope confirmed that the government has accepted the recommendations of the committee and soon orders will be issued.