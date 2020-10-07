132 more policemen test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

As many as 132 police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while four died in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra police said.

The total positive cases in the state police now stand at 24,386. The total death count has reached 257, there are 2,536 active cases of COVID-19 while 21,593 cops have recovered and been discharged.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 2,47,468 and 38,717 people have died as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (