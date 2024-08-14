Maharashtra: Baramati MP Supriya Sule Accuses Central Govt Of Targeting Her Husband With Income Tax Notices In Retaliation For Criticism

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule | FPJ

Solapur: NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule created a flutter on Tuesday by accusing the Central government of sending her husband Income Tax notices repeatedly only because she criticises the government at public rallies. Sule's statement went viral on social media and it created a buzz among national opposition parties.

“My husband has now got used to answering those notices,” Sule said at a gathering of farmers in Madha constituency in Solapur district as part of the ongoing Shiv Swarajya Yatra organised by her party.

Sule claimed that the state government was distributing money to women and farmers only because they lost ground in the recent Lok Sabha polls and felt that they could win it back in the assembly elections by offering them money. “The state government pretends that they are doing some favour to you by giving money under these new schemes, but remember, it is the same money that you have paid in taxes, a lot of GST has been imposed on everything that the farmers buy. Fertiliser, tractors and all other things are under GST net, so you are not getting any real benefit if the government gives money.

Speaking at the rally, MP Amol Kolhe said that the government is spending over Rs270 crore on advertising and media campaigns but not spending on farmers welfare. “This state government has to be voted out of power. If we come to power our priority will be farmers and the rural economy, he said.