 Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Family Must Get Justice Through Fast-Track Court, Says Baramati MP Supriya Sule (VIDEO)
Earlier on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that she had instructed the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: Family Must Get Justice Through Fast-Track Court, Says Baramati MP Supriya Sule (VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Tuesday demanded that the rape and murder case of a second-year PG student from RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata be moved to a fast-track court to ensure the family receives swift justice.

"A lot of such incidents occur across the country and we condemn all of them... We believe that Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal Chief Minister) will take action quickly, and the family must get justice through a fast-track court. We couldn't save our daughter from this incident, but such incidents must not happen again," news agency ANI quoted the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader as saying.

Earlier on Monday, Banerjee stated that she had instructed the police to arrest the accused as soon as possible. She added that if the police are unable to resolve the case, it will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"The day I learned about the incident from the Kolkata Police Commissioner, I told him that it was a tragic incident and that immediate action should be taken, including setting up a fast-track court. There were nurses and security present, yet I still cannot understand how this incident occurred. The police informed me that someone was inside the hospital. The Principal of RG Kar Hospital has resigned. The police, dog squad, forensic department, and other teams are working on the case. If the police are unable to solve it by Sunday, we will transfer the case to the CBI," she said.

Doctors are demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, the establishment of a fast-track court, and the formation of a committee to implement the Central Protection Act in all hospitals.

