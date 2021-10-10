Maharashtra Bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Over 4500 security personnel to be deployed at railway stations in Mumbai

Mumbai: Government Railway Police will deploy the maximum manpower at city railway stations on Monday to prevent any untoward incident during the Maharashtra bandh called by the three ruling parties to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, a govt railway police official said on Sunday.

"Over 4500 security personnel will be deployed jointly by GRP and RPF in the suburban section of the city including around 3000 personnel of GRP" he said .

"Apart from two special teams of GRP one each comprising 27 members will be kept ready for emergency requirements, " he said.

The central and western railway also alert their staff. "In co-ordination with GRP, all entry and exit points will be manned on Monday, " said a senior officer of WR, adding that around 600 RPF jawan will keep a close eye on the suburban stations as well as on local trains.

Central railway has decided to deploy over 1000 RPF personnel in its suburban section including mainline, harbor and trans harbor line.

We have already instructed our all security personnel to be on duty on Monday and special arrangements of additional security forces are being done on the stations like Mulund and Ghatkopar and leave of all security personnel has been canceled.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:49 PM IST