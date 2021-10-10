Mumbai: Maharashtra Bandh over Lakhimpur violence tomorrow - Here's all you need to know

The MVA government has announced a 24-hour bandh across the state on October 11, to protest against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The bandh will start at 12:00 am but no essential services will be affected by the strike.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik said that during the strike, essential services involving medical facilities, hospitals and few more will not be affected.

The bandh should be supported by all, shopkeepers should keep their shops closed, the repercussions of the Maharashtra bandh will be felt all over the country, activists of all the three parties will join hands and request the people to join the bandh, added Nawab Malik.

Malik alleged that BJP is not a party of farmers, it is a party of looting agricultural commodities, and so laws were passed for it but now it is also a party of killing farmers.

However, a trader's union in Maharashtra has expressed its disapproval with the Bandh. According to reports from NDTV, the Federation of Retail Traders' Welfare Association has said that they oppose the killing of farmer's in Lakhimpur Kheri, however, since businesses across the state are recovering from the effects of the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the bandh may cause financial losses to them.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said his party will participate with full force in the October 11 bandh in Maharashtra to protest against the killing of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

Raut said it was necessary to wake people up against the anti-farmer policies of the Central government. Farmers are not alone in this fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra, Raut asserted.

The Shiv Sena leader said he had discussed the need for a joint opposition strategy with NCP's Sharad Pawar and Congress' Rahul Gandhi, adding that other states must follow Maharashtra's lead to express solidarity with farmers.

Sunday, October 10, 2021