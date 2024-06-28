Maharashtra Assembly Session: MVA Launches Protests, Demands Complete Farmer Loan Waiver |

Mumbai: On the first day of the last session of the current Assembly, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) protested on the steps of the Maharashtra Legislature here on Thursday.

The MVA legislators comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP) gathered outside the House carrying posters and banners and raised slogans targeting the ruling Mahayuti government of Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP.

Opposition leaders Vijay Wadettiwar (Assembly) and Ambadas Danve (Council), and a majority of the MVA legislators vociferously demanded immediate relief to the farmers by way of a complete loan waiver, taking steps to tackle the drought-like situation with monsoon playing truant and provision of food, water and fodder to the tillers.

They shouted slogans like “40% government, Hai Hai”, “Ministers sukhi, Farmers dukhi” and others slamming the Mahayuti, and said that they will not rest till farmers' loans are fully written off.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded from the Maharashtra government a complete waiver of farm loans and its implementation before state assembly polls scheduled later this year.

Addressing a press conference here, he also termed the monsoon session of the state legislature that commenced on Thursday as the "send-off" session of the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

'Pune top cop doing a good work'

Reacting to Uddhav Thackeray's demand that action be taken against Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar for failing to take action against drug suppliers in Pune, CM Eknath Shinde said that the police officer is doing good work. “Uddhav Thackeray wants officers like Sachin Waze to investigate the drugs matter? Shinde asked.

Shinde further said, “I have directed the Pune Police commissioner to demolish stalls, pubs, bars and structures related to drugs. All the roots of the drug supplier chain should be broken. Children who are destroyed by drugs are like my own children. The Commissioner has broken the courage of goons in Pune.”

The CM further added, “We have given Rs50,000 as incentives to farmers who regularly pay loans. To know the pain of farmers, one should go to the farm.” Uddhav alleged Shinde has five-star farmland and goes there by helicopter for farming. On that, Shinde said five-star farming is more reasonable in Maharashtra than having a five-star hotel in London. Shinde said that the Ladli Behan Yojana as well as Ladka Bhau scheme will be implemented.