Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024: Yajnavalkya Jichkar's Independent Bid May Threaten Congress In Katol Constituency

Yajnavalkya Jichkar | File Photo

The "Sangli Pattern" became a hot topic during the last Lok Sabha elections when former Chief Minister Vasantdada Patil's grandson, Vishal Patil, rebelled against the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) official candidate. His defiance led to a humiliating defeat for the Shiv Sena candidate from MVA. Although Patil later supported the INDIA alliance, the damage had already been done. Political analysts now speculate that a similar situation could arise in the Katol constituency of Vidarbha, posing another threat to Congress.

In Katol, former minister Dr. Shrikant Jichkar's son, Yajnavalkya Jichkar, is vying for the MVA ticket. Currently, the constituency is under the control of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Pawar. Reports suggest that the current MLA, Anil Deshmukh, is reluctant to receive the ticket.

Deshmukh is reportedly considering contesting the upcoming state elections from Nagpur South West, a constituency represented by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He is also said to be planning to field his son, Salil Deshmukh, in Katol. Deshmukh's sustained attacks on Fadnavis in recent months seem part of a long-term strategy. In contrast, Yajnavalkya Jichkar has been quietly working in Katol for the past few years, believing that his local initiatives will pay off in the elections. He has organized numerous job fairs, helping over 6,000 youths secure private-sector jobs.

"Jichkar is trying to carry forward his father's political legacy. Dr. Shrikant Jichkar left a significant mark on state politics and was once close to becoming Chief Minister," said a leader from the opposition alliance, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Anil Deshmukh has been elected from Katol since 1995, with the exception of a defeat in 2014 against his nephew. Sources within Congress indicate that an anti-incumbency wave could work in favor of Jichkar. Recently, Ashish Deshmukh left Congress to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is seeking a ticket from them.

According to Congress sources, the party leadership has assured Jichkar that they will consider yielding the seat to the NCP (Pawar). However, if this does not materialize, Jichkar may consider running as an independent candidate, believing that his work and his father's political legacy will resonate with voters.

Historically, independent candidates have fared well in Katol. Anil Deshmukh himself was elected as an independent in 1995, and in 1985, Dr. Shrikant Jichkar was defeated by independent candidate Sunil Shinde.