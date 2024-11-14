Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP CM Candidate Could Be A Fresh Face, Says Vinod Tawde

Vinod Tawde |

A statement by a senior BJP leader ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls hints at looming uncertainty over Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's future. BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde, while speaking at an event organised by a Marathi newspaper on Wednesday, said that the BJP's CM candidate could be a new face.

When asked who could be the likely candidate from the BJP for the CM's post, Tawde said that the leadership of the Mahayuti Alliance party would sit together to decide on the name for the CM's post.

'However, the experiment conducted in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh might also be applied here in the state. Nevertheless, in many places, the same candidates have been given another chance. Therefore, it will be essential to see in which direction the central leadership is thinking and how the numbers turn out in the results,' he added.

Tawde said that the Mahayuti is contesting the election under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

'How can I tell you who the CM will be now? Wait for the election results, and you will get the answer to your question. I can confidently say the Mahayuti government will be formed again in the state,' Tawde was quoted as saying by the newspaper TOI.

All 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will vote on November 20 to elect their MLAs. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.