 Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP CM Candidate Could Be A Fresh Face, Says Vinod Tawde
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP CM Candidate Could Be A Fresh Face, Says Vinod Tawde

Maharashtra Assembly Elections: BJP CM Candidate Could Be A Fresh Face, Says Vinod Tawde

BJP national general secretary Tawde said that the Mahayuti is contesting election under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 12:19 PM IST
article-image
Vinod Tawde |

A statement by a senior BJP leader ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls hints at looming uncertainty over Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's future. BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde, while speaking at an event organised by a Marathi newspaper on Wednesday, said that the BJP's CM candidate could be a new face.

When asked who could be the likely candidate from the BJP for the CM's post, Tawde said that the leadership of the Mahayuti Alliance party would sit together to decide on the name for the CM's post.

'However, the experiment conducted in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh might also be applied here in the state. Nevertheless, in many places, the same candidates have been given another chance. Therefore, it will be essential to see in which direction the central leadership is thinking and how the numbers turn out in the results,' he added.

Tawde said that the Mahayuti is contesting the election under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

FPJ Shorts
UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24
UPSC Releases IFS Mains Admit Card 2024; Exam Begins November 24
Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband
Who Is Om Birla's Son-In-Law, Aneesh Rajani? All You Need To Know About IAS Anjali Birla's Husband
PV Sindhu Exits In Pre-Quarters Of Japan Masters, India's Campaign Ends
PV Sindhu Exits In Pre-Quarters Of Japan Masters, India's Campaign Ends
AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registration Window For Phase 2 Opens; Check Important Dates HERE
AP LAWCET Counselling 2024: Registration Window For Phase 2 Opens; Check Important Dates HERE
Read Also
'Mumbai's 1st Underground Metro Line Set To Begin Operations On July 24,' Says BJP's General...
article-image

'How can I tell you who the CM will be now? Wait for the election results, and you will get the answer to your question. I can confidently say the Mahayuti government will be formed again in the state,' Tawde was quoted as saying by the newspaper TOI.

All 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra will vote on November 20 to elect their MLAs. The counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kanhaiya Kumar draws BJP Ire After Comment On Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta

Kanhaiya Kumar draws BJP Ire After Comment On Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta

ED Raids 24 Locations In Maharashtra, Gujarat In Malegaon-Based Trader's Fake Bank Accounts Case;...

ED Raids 24 Locations In Maharashtra, Gujarat In Malegaon-Based Trader's Fake Bank Accounts Case;...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In 'Mera Booth Sabse...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In 'Mera Booth Sabse...

Legal Challenges & Political Shifts: Sunil Kedar In The Spotlight Amid Assembly Elections

Legal Challenges & Political Shifts: Sunil Kedar In The Spotlight Amid Assembly Elections

Nagpur Central, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Pravin Datke To Take On Congress's Bunty...

Nagpur Central, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: BJP's Pravin Datke To Take On Congress's Bunty...