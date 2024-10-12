Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Choudhari Faces Anti-Incumbency Threat As Residents Demand Action Over Stalled Projects

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ajay Choudhari | Instagram

Mumbai: Shivadi (No.183) is one of the Vidhan Sabha constituencies in the Mumbai City district and a part of the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, with approximately 2.70 lakh voters. It is a general category seat, encompassing areas such as Lalbaug, Kalachauki, Parel East, Bhoiwada, and Shivadi.

The constituency is predominantly Marathi-speaking, with about 65% of the population being Marathi, while the remaining residents include Gujaratis, Marwadies, Jains, Muslims, and South Indians. Among these, Marathi voters play a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes. The area features a mix of middle-class, poor-class residents, and a few upscale communities residing in high-rise buildings.

The current Shivadi constituency came into existence in 2009 after the delimitation of the Parel constituency. In 2009, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won the seat, but in 2014 and 2019, it was held by the Shiv Sena (undivided).

Ajay Choudhari, 71, has represented this constituency for two consecutive terms for the Shiv Sena (undivided). In 2019, he won by a margin of 39,337 votes, securing 77,687 votes. He defeated the MNS candidate, Santosh Nalawade, who received 38,350 votes. NOTA (None of the Above) received a notable 4,308 votes in the election.

Ajay Choudhari has been involved in various social activities. He served as the head of the Parel Shiv Sena sub-branch from 1972 to 1992 and as the head of the sub-division from 1995 to 1999. He was the head of Shiv Sena’s South Mumbai region from 2000 to 2014. In 2022, he was elected as the Shiv Sena Legislative Party Leader. In 2019, he was re-elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

According to a report by Praja Foundation, which assesses the performance of Mumbai's elected representatives, Ajay Choudhari ranked 18th overall and first in having a clean criminal record. He also topped the list for attendance but ranked 22nd in terms of raising questions and the quality of those questions.

Key issues in the constituency include pending Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects, MHADA Redevelopment buildings, Bombay Development Department (BDD) Chawls redevelopment, and private society redevelopment projects. Water scarcity is also a concern due to the rise in high-rise buildings. In some areas, authorities have cut off electricity and water supply because developers have not paid maintenance charges. Traffic congestion is another persistent issue.

A portion of the constituency falls under the Bombay Port Trust (BPT), where 14 BDD Chawls are located. These chawls lack a clear redevelopment policy. Additionally, around 6,000 people live in slums on BPT land, and they face water shortages. There are around 10 SES properties where redevelopment issues have been pending for many years.

The Jijamata Nagar SRA project has been pending for almost 20 years, affecting around 2,500 residents. The redevelopment of 48 MHADA buildings in Abhyudaya Nagar and the Shapoorji Pallonji slum project are also stalled. Despite creating an MHADA policy, developers are reluctant to proceed due to the Floor Space Index (FSI) issue.

In areas like Dabholkar Wadi and Shiv Sena Nagari, the electricity and water supply are frequently cut because the developer has not paid the maintenance charges. In Bhoiwada, the developer moved residents to other parts of the city almost 30 years ago, but the project is still incomplete. Traffic congestion and water shortages due to high-rise buildings remain ongoing concerns in the Shivadi constituency.

Residents have voiced their concerns. Kiran Kelkar, a resident of Lalbaug, said, "I am not satisfied with our MLA's work. He handles regular tasks, but we haven't seen any major projects from him in the constituency. Several redevelopment projects are pending, and the water problem is getting worse because of the high-rise buildings. Now, his party is agitating for water, but what did he do for the last five years?"

Mukund Gawde, a resident of Jijamata Nagar, stated, "I am not satisfied with our MLA's work as he has delayed the SRA projects. Our Jijamata Nagar SRA project has been pending for almost 28 years. He took a stand for the SRA project when the elections is approaching. High-rise buildings have come up around us, and they are receiving water, which has affected our area. Water shortage is becoming a serious issue in our locality. We are emotionally connected with the Sena, but the MLA has not met our expectations."

In this constituency, no candidate has ever secured a hat trick. Political Experts suggest that if the current MLA receives a ticket, Shiv Sena (UBT) may face a threat due to anti-incumbency. Moreover, MLA Ajay Choudhari may encounter challenges if given the ticket again, as delays in redevelopment projects in Jijamata Nagar, Bhoiwada Village, and Abhudaya Nagar could impact his chances. Additionally, if the party denies a ticket to Sudhir Salvi, it could pose a setback for Sena (UBT) in Lalbaug.

Political experts say there is currently a contest for candidacy between the incumbent MLA, Ajay Choudhari, and Sudhir Salvi, the secretary of the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, both representing Shiv Sena (UBT). Both leaders have been engaging in 'posterbaji; (poster campaigns) during Ganeshotsav and Navratri. Sudhir Salvi stated, "Yes, I am interested in contesting the assembly elections from Shiv Sena (UBT). I will win and work for the people if I get the ticket. Regardless of what happens, the Shiv Sena (UBT) flag will fly high once again in this constituency."

Experts also suggest that anti-incumbency is working against the current MLA. When asked about this, Ajay Choudhari said, "The voters are supreme, and they will decide the outcome. Last time my constituency gave the biggest margin of victory for Shiv Sena in Mumbai. Over the last ten years, I have consistently raised issues in the assembly about redevelopment and pending SRA projects. I played a crucial role in the Abhay SRA project. I led a half-hour discussion in the assembly on housing redevelopment policy, after which the then-Housing Minister established a committee of eight MLAs, and I was one of them. I submitted many recommendations to MHADA, which accepted several of them. I was instrumental in shaping the housing policy, through which SRA projects gained more rights. Across Mumbai, many SRA projects are pending, but in my constituency, the Jijau Prerna SRA project is progressing, and the Raigarh Nagar project is complete. The Yashodhan project is already completed, and the Ram Tekdi project has started. Several other projects are in progress, and the MHADA redevelopment project will begin soon. To the opposition members who live outside the constituency and are now keen to contest, I wish them the best of luck."

Political experts believe that neither the Shinde Sena nor the BJP will contest this seat, leaving it to MNS, which has already declared Bala Nandgaonkar as their candidate. Nandgaonkar commented, "MPs, MLAs, and corporators from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Shiv Sena (UBT) have been in power in BMC for years, yet several issues remain unresolved. Now they are agitating for water, but what did they do all these years? The two major issues in this constituency are the SRA and old chawl redevelopments, while residents in high-rise buildings face different problems. Unemployment is another serious issue."

KEY CONCERNS

Several pending SRA projects

Pending MHADA projects

Pending BDD Chawl redevelopment projects

Delayed private society redevelopment projects

Severe water shortage

Frequent power and water supply cuts in some areas

Traffic congestion