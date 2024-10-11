Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Actor Sayaji Shinde Joins NCP In Presence Of Ajit Pawar; Watch Video

Renowned Marathi film actor Sayaji Shinde on Friday (October 11) joined the NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and other senior NCP leaders in Mumbai.
Sayaji Shinde joining the NCP comes days ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.
The 65-year-old Sayaji Shinde hails from Satara district of Maharashtra and has worked in Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bhojpuri films.
NCP party state chief Sunil Tatkare had announced that Shinde would be joining the party and on Friday (October 11), the actor formally joined NCP.
More details to follow