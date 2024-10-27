Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Releases 5th List Of Candidates

MNS party flag | Photo credits: MNS Adhikrut/Twitter

Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena announced a fifth list of 15 candidates for Maharashtra assembly elections.

MNS has nominated Yogesh Chile from Panvel, Shivshankar Lagar from Khamgaon, Mallinath Patil from Akkalkot, Nagesh Paskanti from Solapur City, Madhya Amit Deshmukh from Jalgaon, Jamod Bhayyasaheb Patil from Mehkar, Rupesh Deshmukh from Gangakedhe Shekhar Dunde from Umred, Balasaheb Pathrikar from Fulambri Rajendra Gapat from Paranda Devdutt More from Osmanabad (Dharashiv) Sagar Dudhane from Katol Someshwar Kadam from Beed Faisal Popere from Srivardhan Yuvraj Yeddre from Radhanagari.

Yesterday, MNS candidate for the Worli Assembly seat, Sandeep Deshpande, criticised incumbent MLA Aaditya Thackeray--son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray--alleging that Thackeray has not met his constituency's residents over the past five years.

Deshpande stated, "The leader (Aaditya Thackeray) from here has been absent for the last five years. The people have never met him. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) projects remain incomplete. The BDD Chawl project, in which housing was to be allocated through a lottery, is riddled with corruption. No development work has been done in the chawls; hospitals lack ICUs, and Worli still has no private schools." He added that Aaditya Thackeray only appears during elections.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set for November 20, with vote counting for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

