Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MNS Releases Third List Of 13 Candidates; Check It Here

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | PTI

Nagpur: The Raj Thackeray Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Wednesday announced its third list of candidates for the upcoming election.

The list contained the names of 13 candidates: Mangesh Patil (Amaravati); Dinkar Dharmaji Patil (Nashik (West); Narsingh Bhikane (AhmedpurChakur); Abhijit Deshmukh (Parli); Sachin Ramu Shingda (Vikramgad); Vanita Shashikanth Kathure (Bhiwandi (Rural)); Naresh Korda (Palghar); Atmaram Pradham (Shahada); Snehal Sudhir Jadhav (Wadala); Pradeep Waghmare (Kurla); Sandeep Pachange (OvalaMajiwada); Suresh Chowdhari (Gondia); and Ashrin Jaiswal (Pusad ).

MNS Releases First List Of 45 Candidates

The MNS released its first list of 45 candidates, including the candidature of Raj Thackeray’s son Amit Thackeray, who is set to contest from Mahim constituency, on Tuesday. Amit Thackeray will face the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar in his electoral debut.