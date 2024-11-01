Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Major Setback For Maha Vikas Aghadi As 3 Ex-MBMC Corporators Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena In Mira Bhayandar

UBT Sena leaders joining the Shinde Sena | File Photo

Mira Bhayandar: In yet another major setback to the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maha Vikas Aghadi, three former corporators in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held on 20, November.

The corporators include-Jayantilal Patil (UBT Sena), Sunita Patil (Congress) and Arvind Thakur who along with their supporters joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde camp) in the presence of sitting legislator- Pratap Sarnaik and city chief- Raju Bhoir on Thursday.

“We are inspired by chief minister- Eknath Shinde and our legislator-Pratap Sarnaik who have played a crucial role in the development of the twin-city, we wanted to support the both in their future endeavours.” said Patil as the other two-party hoppers echoed similar views.

The Ovala-Majiwada constituency is all set to witness a straight fight between Sarnaik (who has wrestled the constituency for three consecutive terms with a thumping majority) and Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate- Naresh Manera. “The entry of these former corporators and their supporters will add more strength to our party in the region.” said Sarnaik.