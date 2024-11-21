 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In Mahim, Residents Vote To Fix 'Horrible Political Situation'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In Mahim, Residents Vote To Fix 'Horrible Political Situation'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In Mahim, Residents Vote To Fix 'Horrible Political Situation'

Several dramatic events had unfolded in this constituency, including rumours of Sarvankar’s withdrawal. On the last date of withdrawal of nomination, Sarvankar’s son visited Raj. However, despite this, Sarvankar continued in the race.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Thursday, November 21, 2024, 09:17 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Pic

Mumbai: Mahim was one of the key constituencies in this election, as MNS president Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit, contested for the first time. Mahim saw a three-way contest as Amit faced competition from Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant and Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar.

Several dramatic events had unfolded in this constituency, including rumours of Sarvankar’s withdrawal. On the last date of withdrawal of nomination, Sarvankar’s son visited Raj. However, despite this, Sarvankar continued in the race. Independent candidate Nitin Dalvi alleged that voters do not know who the independents are. Dummy candidate lists were not displayed outside polling stations at Canossa High School, Machhi Mar Nagar, and Lokmanya Nagar polling stations in Zone 8, Booth No 58 and 59.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records 51.54% Voter Turnout Amid Intense Constituency...
article-image

Independent candidate Nitin Dalvi Demands Revoting

Dalvi filed a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding a re-vote at booths No 57, 58 and 59. Dalvi told FPJ, “Unethical practices have taken place in the Mahim constituency. Pollrelated staff did not place dummy candidate lists visibly near the polling stations. While voters are familiar with established candidates, independent candidates like me are at a disadvantage. I have filed a complaint with the Election Commission via email.”

FPJ Shorts
'Baba Ki Jay Ho Thoda Gyan Apne Future...': Mohammed Shami Takes Jibe At Sanjay Manjrekar For IPL 2025 Mega Auction Price Tag Prediction
'Baba Ki Jay Ho Thoda Gyan Apne Future...': Mohammed Shami Takes Jibe At Sanjay Manjrekar For IPL 2025 Mega Auction Price Tag Prediction
Aviation Minister Holds Review Meeting; Asks Airlines To Inform Passengers Of Flight Delays
Aviation Minister Holds Review Meeting; Asks Airlines To Inform Passengers Of Flight Delays
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS Letter
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS Letter
Class 12 Commerce Exams Start February 15, End April 4: Check Full Schedule Here
Class 12 Commerce Exams Start February 15, End April 4: Check Full Schedule Here

Statement Of A Resident

Dattaram Shinde, an 80- year-old resident, stated, “I cast my vote in every election. The current political situation in Maharashtra is very disappointing. Political leaders talk carelessly and use bad language. I suggest that every voter should cast their vote because only the common people can end this bad political situation.”

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai's Colaba Follows Its Historic Tradition Of Low Voter...
article-image

Shinde’s wife, Sublaxmi, 79, said, “When I was 19, I got married and came to Mahim. Since then, I have been casting my vote. But the current political situation is horrible, and at first, I did not feel like voting. However, I later realised that voting is the only way we can change our situation. These days, politics has become strange. I do not even want to talk about it or watch news.”

Raj, his wife Sharmila, Amit, daughter-in-law Mitali, and daughter Urvashi cast their votes at Balmohan Vidya Mandir in Shivaji Park, Dadar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: FIR Filed Against Shinde Sena Worker For Spreading Fake MNS...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records Low Voter Turnout Again; Why Are Voters Staying...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records Low Voter Turnout Again; Why Are Voters Staying...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies As Winters Arrive In City; Check Out Temperatures,...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Clear Skies As Winters Arrive In City; Check Out Temperatures,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In Mahim, Residents Vote To Fix 'Horrible Political Situation'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In Mahim, Residents Vote To Fix 'Horrible Political Situation'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In High-Stakes Worli, Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In High-Stakes Worli, Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray...