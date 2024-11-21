Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In Mahim, Residents Vote To Fix 'Horrible Political Situation'

Representative Image | File Pic

Mumbai: Mahim was one of the key constituencies in this election, as MNS president Raj Thackeray’s son, Amit, contested for the first time. Mahim saw a three-way contest as Amit faced competition from Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant and Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar.

Several dramatic events had unfolded in this constituency, including rumours of Sarvankar’s withdrawal. On the last date of withdrawal of nomination, Sarvankar’s son visited Raj. However, despite this, Sarvankar continued in the race. Independent candidate Nitin Dalvi alleged that voters do not know who the independents are. Dummy candidate lists were not displayed outside polling stations at Canossa High School, Machhi Mar Nagar, and Lokmanya Nagar polling stations in Zone 8, Booth No 58 and 59.

Independent candidate Nitin Dalvi Demands Revoting

Dalvi filed a complaint with the Election Commission, demanding a re-vote at booths No 57, 58 and 59. Dalvi told FPJ, “Unethical practices have taken place in the Mahim constituency. Pollrelated staff did not place dummy candidate lists visibly near the polling stations. While voters are familiar with established candidates, independent candidates like me are at a disadvantage. I have filed a complaint with the Election Commission via email.”

Statement Of A Resident

Dattaram Shinde, an 80- year-old resident, stated, “I cast my vote in every election. The current political situation in Maharashtra is very disappointing. Political leaders talk carelessly and use bad language. I suggest that every voter should cast their vote because only the common people can end this bad political situation.”

Shinde’s wife, Sublaxmi, 79, said, “When I was 19, I got married and came to Mahim. Since then, I have been casting my vote. But the current political situation is horrible, and at first, I did not feel like voting. However, I later realised that voting is the only way we can change our situation. These days, politics has become strange. I do not even want to talk about it or watch news.”

Raj, his wife Sharmila, Amit, daughter-in-law Mitali, and daughter Urvashi cast their votes at Balmohan Vidya Mandir in Shivaji Park, Dadar.