 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In Fourth List, Congress Replaces Andheri & Aurangabad Candidates; Fields Own Nominee In Amalner
Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
Flag Of The Congress Party | File Pic

Mumbai: In its fourth candidate list, the Congress party has made changes to two of its nominations. Sachin Sawant, who is unwilling to contest from Andheri West, will be replaced by former party MLA Ashok Jadhav. Additionally, the candidate for Aurangabad East has been altered, with Lahu Shewale now set to contest from this seat.

About The Announcement

This announcement is part of the 14 names released in the third list by the party late on Sunday evening. bringing the total number of candidates announced so far to 98. Shewale will face BJP minister Atul Save in Aurangabad East, stepping in for Madhukar Deshmukh, who was considered a weak candidate after local party objections. Another significant decision concerns the Amalner constituency in the Jalgaon district, which was previously allocated to the NCP SP.

The Congress has now decided to field its own candidate, Dr. Anil Shinde, who will contest against NCP Minister Anil Bhaidas Patil. Notably, Chandrapur Congress MP Pratibha Dhanorkar has secured a ticket for her brother, Pravin Suresh Kakade, from Warora. In Ballarpur, Santosh singh Rawat will take on BJP stalwart and Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar.

