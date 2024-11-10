Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Here's How Mahayuti And MVA Manifestos Compare

The Mahayuti manifesto was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah (left) while the MVA manifesto was released by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Both leaders came to Mumbai. | FPJ web desk

The Maha Vikas Aghadi and the ruling Mahayuti published their manifestos for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections 2024 on Sunday (November 10). The heavyweights of both the alliances and even some national leaders were present at the time the manifestos were made public. The Mahayuti manifesto was released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge released MVA manifesto in the presence of senior leaders of the alliance.

Both manifestos sought to appear various sections of society in Maharashtra. Here's a comparison of the points from both manifestos

Comparison between Mahayuti and MVA election manifestos on major issues:

Promises To Women:

Mahayuti:

The ruling alliance promised to provide Rs 2100 per month to women. This comes to Rs 25,200 per year.

The Mahayuti promised to make 50 lakh women 'lakhpatu didi's by the year 2027. It promised to make Rs 1000 crores available in revolving funds.

MVA:

The MVA has promised to Mahalakshmi scheme under which it plans to provide financial aid of Rs 3000 per month.

The opposition alliance has also promised free bus service for women.

Promises to farmers:

Mahayuti:

The Mahayuti has promised loan waiver of upto Rs 15,000 to farmers in the state. The ruling alliance has also promised 20 per cent subsidy on Minimum Support Price (MSP) on agricultural produce. It has also promised reduction in electricity bills.

MVA:

The opposition alliance has promised to give Rs 50,000 to farmers who repay their loans on time.

Promises over youth education and entrepreneurship:

Mahayuti:

A promise of Rs 10,000 stipend to 10 lakh students has been made. Mahayuti has said that it will build Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj aspiration centres in each district of the state to encourage entrepreneurship.

Mahayuti has also promised to conduct skill census in the state.

MVA:

MVA has also sought to attract youth by declaring that it will provide Rs 4000 stipend to each student in the state.

Promises on public health:

Mahayuti:

The Eknath Shinde-led ruling alliance in the state has said that it will provide Vivekanada Youth Health Card and facilitate annual health check-ups for youngsters.

Mahayuti also said that a policy with Aadhaar-enabled services for senior citizens will be launched. There will also be dedicated Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) for them.

MVA:

The MVA has promised to introduce a Rs 25 lakh health insurance scheme in the state. Congress president Mallikajun Kharge said that the scheme will be similar to one launched by former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot in his state.

The alliance has also made a promise of providing free medicines.

For Senior Citizens

Mahayuti:

Apart from medical benfits, the Mahayuti has said that it will increase the pension provided to senior citizens from Rs 21,500 to Rs 82,100.

MVA:

MVA has not specifically addressed the matter of pension to the elderly.

On The Issue Of Caste Census:

Mahayuti:

The ruling alliance has not mentioned cast census in its manifesto nor it has given any promise about it. However, Mahayuti has said that it will provide interest-free loans of upto Rs 15 lakh to persons from SC, ST and OBC categories.

MVA:

MVA has declared that if it comes to power, it will conduct caste census in the state and also removed 50 per cent ceiling on reservation.

On Religion:

Mahayuti

Mahayuti has said that if it returns to power, it will introduce anti-conversion law.

MVA:

The MVA has not said anything about introducing such a law.

Voting for Maharashtra Assembly is due to take place on November 20. The results are expected on November 23.