 'BJP's Batenge Toh Katenge Pitch Won't Work In Maharashtra,' Says Ally & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
Notably, 'Batenge Toh Katenge' slogan was first introduced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during one of his speeches, where he referenced violence against Hindus in Bangladesh.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
BJP's Batenge Toh Katenge Pitch Won't Work In Maharashtra, Says Ally & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensifies its campaign in Maharashtra with the aggressive slogan batenge toh katenge’ (If divided, we perish), its ally, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has taken a divergent stance.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar voiced his disapproval of the slogan, stating that such divisive rhetoric would not resonate with voters in the state. He emphasised the need to focus on development issues during election campaigns.

In an interview with English news channel India Today, when asked about the slogan, Pawar said, "I do not endorse this slogan. I have repeatedly stated that it will not work in Maharashtra; it might work in places like Uttar Pradesh or Jharkhand, but not here."

Notably, this slogan was first introduced by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during one of his speeches, where he referenced violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. Since then, several BJP and RSS leaders have endorsed it.

As Maharashtra heads into Assembly elections, BJP leaders, including senior figures, have invoked the slogan in their speeches. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one rally, modified it slightly, saying, "Ek Hain To Safe Rahenge" (We’ll stay safe if we stay united).

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain', PM Modi Warns Against Congress' Caste Politics...
Ajit Pawar's stance has raised questions about internal tensions between coalition partners. Previously, Pawar surprised many by revealing that his uncle and former Maharashtra Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar, had given him and other leaders permission to leave the party.

With the Maharashtra Assembly elections approaching, all major political parties in the state are campaigning vigorously. Voters will decide on November 20 which coalition will hold power, and the election results are set to be announced on November 23.

