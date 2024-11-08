Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain', PM Modi Warns Against Congress' Caste Politics At Dhule Rally

ANI

Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in Maharashtra’s Dhule on Friday attacked the Congress party for allegedly plotting against the unity of SC, ST, and OBC. He claimed that Congress was charting a dangerous plan to make them fight among themselves, adding that only their unity would ensure their safety.

“Congress party has only one agenda: It wants to break the unity of SC,ST & OBC communities...that’s why I say, 'ek hai toh safe hai,' said PM Modi.

“Tell me if Adivasis will stay together will their power not increase? Being divided into different castes, they will be weaker. That is why I say if we are together we are safe (ek hai toh safe hai). We have to stay together to defeat the Congress's dangerous game and keep forging ahead on the path of development,” said PM Modi.

"Ek hai toh safe hai"



Safe till we are one, PM @narendramodi ji calls out for unity once again. Congress & the opposition is playing into the hands of the regime changers of the west. We need to stay united to defeat them and continue to progress on the path forward pic.twitter.com/O6iUuZVAOd — DrVinushaReddy(Modi ka Pariwar) (@vinushareddyb) November 8, 2024

Maha Vikas Aghadi a vehicle sans wheels and brakes: PM Modi

PM Modi further said that the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra is a vehicle that has neither wheels nor brakes, and there is a fight there to sit in the driver's seat.

Addressing his first rally in the state for the November 20 assembly elections, Modi said only the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance will ensure speedy development of Maharashtra.

"You all know my affinity with Maharashtra," PM Modi said.

"We consider people as another form of god, but some people are in politics to loot people," PM Modi said, addressing the rally in north Maharashtra's Dhule district.

PM Modi said that whenever he has asked for something from the people of Maharashtra, they have given him their blessings wholeheartedly.

"I assure you that the pace at which Maharashtra's development has gained in the last two-and-a-half years will not be allowed to stop," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that only the BJP-led Mahayuti government can provide the good governance that Maharashtra needs.

"Only Mahayuti govt can provide good governance": PM Modi

"BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. The speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new heights in the next five years. Only the Mahayuti government can provide the good governance needed in the state. MVA's 'gaadi' has neither wheels nor brakes and there's a fight as to who will sit on the driver's seat... Their only aim in politics is to loot people. When people like MVA form government, they cause hindrances in every government policy and development. You have lived through the 2.5 years of MVA government."

#WATCH | Dhule, Maharashtra: Addressing a public rally, PM Narendra Modi says, "BJP, Mahayuti, and each candidate of Mahayuti needs your blessings. The speed of development in Maharashtra in the last 2.5 years will be continued. We will take the growth of Maharashtra to new… pic.twitter.com/w9pA4VyAsU — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

Read Also Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi Lead Charge In Final Phase Of Campaign

The Congress was in power simultaneously at Centre and in Maharashtra but never felt the need for Marathi to be given the status of classical language, PM Modi said.

"A dangerous game of pitting one caste against another is being played by the Congress as that party can never see Dalits, backward classes and tribals progressing," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also emphasised the importance of women's empowerment to realise the dream of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"It is very important to empower our women and make their lives easier for a 'Viksit Maharashtra' and Viksit Bharat. The society progresses rapidly when women progress. I have removed all hurdles for the empowerment of women. Maharashtra's Mahayuti government is furthering the vision of the Central government," said the Prime Minister.

#WATCH | Dhule, Maharashtra: Addressing a public rally, PM Narendra Modi says, "... It is very important to empower our women and make their lives easier for a 'Viksit Maharashtra' and Viksit Bharat. The society progresses rapidly when women progress... I have removed all hurdles… pic.twitter.com/UQo7QutnYC — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2024

Adding further PM Modi said, "The opposition is trying everything to stop the Majhi Ladki Bahan Yojana. Congress ecosystem members have reached the courts against this scheme. They want to discontinue this scheme as soon as they come to power... Every woman needs to be aware of the MVA. They cannot see women getting empowered. The whole state and the country are seeing how MVA people have resorted to using abusive language against women."

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), seeks to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.