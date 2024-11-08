Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi Lead Charge In Final Phase Of Campaign

PM Modi And Rahul Gandhi | File Photo

Mumbai: The final phase of campaigning for the assembly election will begin at the end of this week, with political heavyweights from Delhi descending on the state for one last voter outreach before ballots are cast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spearhead the ruling Mahayuti’s charge, with rallies on Saturday November 9. Home Minister Amit Shah has already arrived in Maharashtra for campaigning.

From the Congress, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge will hold rallies.

Kharge will be on a five-day tour of Maharashtra, with rallies scheduled in various parts of the state on November 13, 14, 16, 17 and 18. Rahul Gandhi will hold campaign meetings on November 12, 14 and 16, while his sister Priyanka will address rallies on November 13, 16 and 17.

Chief ministers from Telangana and Karnataka, along with Congress leaders from across the country, will also participate in the campaign, according to the party’s Maharashtra in-charge, Ramesh Chennithala.

Additionally, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi’s manifesto will be released on November 10 at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. Congress state president Nana Patole, Legislative Party Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar, NCP state president Jayant Patil, and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut will be present.

On Friday Shah will hold rallies in four districts: Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara and Pune. Modi will have a rally in Dhule at noon, and in Nashik at 2p.m. On November 9, he will hold rallies in Akola and Nanded, and on November 12, there will be rallies in Chimur and Solapur, followed by a roadshow in Pune.