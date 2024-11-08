Maharashtra Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray Unveils Shiv Sena (UBT) Manifesto, Promises To Scrap Dharavi Redevelopment And Extend Free Education Scheme

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray unveiled his party's manifesto for the Maharashtra assembly polls on Thursday, promising scrapping of controversial Dharavi redevelopment project and extending free education scheme for male students.

The manifesto, released at Thackeray's residence 'Matoshree' also promises cluster development project of Koliwadas and Gaothans of Mumbai. He also promised stabilising the prices of essential commodities like wheat, sugar, edible oil and rice. Thackeray's manifesto comes a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA), guarantee card launched by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Releasing the manifesto, he emphasised that while many of the promises align with the broader assurances of the MVA, But some points need special attention that have been highlighted and covered in the 'Vachannama' (manifesto). Uddhav said it has been decided to launch a comprehensive manifesto of MVA on November 10.

Uddhav in his speech emphasised the scarp of cluster development of Koliwadas and Gaothan of Mumbai. He said, “Cluster development means constructing a high rise building and accommodating people in those buildings and remaining areas will be sold to friends of the government to earn profits. We will scrap that GR and will not allow the destruction of the identity of Koliwadas and Gaothans in Mumbai. We will do development which will be accepted for residents of Koliwada and Gaothan.”

While speaking on Dharavi redevelopment, the former CM said, “We want to scrap the plan of the government to make Mumbai congested and awkward. People of Dharavi don't want to go anywhere and people in other areas like Mulund, Kanjurmarg and Dahisar are not ready to accommodate Dharavi residents considering the load on the basic infrastructure in their area. Government wants to term half of the Dharavi residents as illegal and wants to throw them out of Dharavi. We will ensure residents of Dharavi should stay in Dharavi and can do their traditional business.”

Uddhav also promised to construct a world financial center at Dharavi which the central government stole from Mumbai. The UBT manifesto mentioned free education for all who will take birth in Maharashtra.