Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Cracks Widen In Maha Vikas Aghadi As Parties Clash Over Allocation of Seats

Representative Image | ANI

Mumbai: ‘Wider cracks have appeared in the Maha Vikas Aghadi {MVA) over allocation of the seats for the state assembly elections scheduled on November 20. On Saturday the NCP SP announced a candidate from Bhoom-Paranda (Dist Dharashiv) constituency where Shiv Sena UBT has decided to field its candidate. Similarly. the Shiv Sena has announced its candidate for Versova after it was vigorously claimed by the Congress.

Breach Of Written Agreement

Sources claim that there was a breach of written agreement while announcing candidates and staking claims on certain seats, and Versova was one of them. The agreement was not to claim it for any party in the grouping. Accordingly, the Sena was not expected to stake its claim on Versova as well as Bhoom-Paranda. Although the Versova seat has gone in favour of the Shiv Sena UBT, it is learned that Congress will now get Byculla in view of it.

Harun Khan To Be Fielded From Versova

The Sena, while announcing three candidates from Mumbai, has decided to field Harun Khan from Versova, which was won by Congress candidates several times before 2014, While announcing its second list, the NCP SP announced that it was going to contest the Bhoom-Paranda seat and its candidate would be Rahul Mote, who has represented it before 2019.

The Shiv Sena UBT, a few days ago had named Ranjit Patil as its candidate from the same seat. He is the son of the late Dnyaneshwar Patil who represented this constituency earlier, ‘When questioned over this, NCP SP state unit chief Jayant Patil said his party would have a word with Shiv Sena UBT on this. He also said different formulas were under discussion.

"Ninety or eighty-five seats and that no formula has been fixed. The winnability of the candidate would be the criteria for choice. Our effort is to put forth our best candidate," Patil explained.

When he was asked about the 90-90-90 arrangement for MVA partners as expounded by by senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, he said, "One or two seats will be here and there.