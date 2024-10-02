 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Controversial Remarks By Amravati MLA Devendra Bhuyar Draw Criticism; VIDEO
Devendra Bhuyar, independent MLA from Warud-Morshi and supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was talking about farmers’ woes while speaking at a gathering in Warud tehsil of the district on Tuesday.

Kalpesh Mhamunkar
Updated: Wednesday, October 02, 2024, 11:57 PM IST
Devendra Bhuyar, independent MLA from Warud-Morshi | X

Mumbai: An MLA from Amravati district has claimed that a “farmer’s son” has to settle for an inferior bride as best-looking girls prefer to marry someone who has a steady job.

Devendra Bhuyar, independent MLA from Warud-Morshi and supporter of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, was talking about farmers’ woes while speaking at a gathering in Warud tehsil of the district on Tuesday.

“If a girl is beautiful, she will not like a person like you and me, but she will opt for a person having a job [while choosing her husband],” he said. “Girls who are at number two, that is, who are somewhat less good-looking, prefer someone who runs a grocery shop or paan kiosk,” he said.

“A number three girl would like [to marry] the son of a farmer,” he said, adding that only girls who are “at the bottom of the lot” marry a boy from a farming family. The children of such marriage too lack good looks, he added.

Congress leader and former Maharashtra women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur slammed Bhuyar for using such a language while talking about women.

“Ajit Pawar and those in power should keep their MLAs under control. No one will tolerate such categorisation of women. Society will teach you a lesson,” said Thakur, MLA from the same district.

Devendra Bhuyar is a supporter of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. His statement comes as Pawar is promoting the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme and holding Jansanman rallies in various districts.

