Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Likely To Consider Uddhav Thackeray As Campaign Chief For MVA

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress To Consider Uddhav Thackeray As Campaign Chief For MVA |

Sources have indicated that the Congress party is considering having Uddhav Thackeray lead the Mahavikas Aghadi's assembly election campaign. This has sparked discussions about appointing Thackeray as the campaign chief for the Mahavikas Aghadi. The Congress high command is reportedly contemplating this decision due to Thackeray's effective leadership during Mahavikas Aghadi's tenure.

With the assembly elections just a few months away, both the Mahavikas Aghadi and the Mahayuti are preparing for the contest. However, discussions about the Chief Ministerial candidate will be postponed until after the elections, with the Congress party focusing solely on having Thackeray lead the campaign. Additionally, Congress senior leader Prithviraj Chavan will be responsible for drafting Mahavikas Aghadi's joint manifesto.

Furthermore, a joint rally of the Mahavikas Aghadi has been organized at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai on Friday, August 16. All leaders and office bearers of the MVA will be present at the event. An appeal will be made to alliance party workers to collaborate and ensure the victory of MVA candidates in their respective constituencies. The rally aims to demonstrate unity among the MVA alliance parties.