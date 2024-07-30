Mumbai: NCP Leader Anil Deshmukh Accuses DCM Devendra Fadnavis Of Pressuring Him To Implicate MVA Leaders

DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Anil Deshmukh Clash |

Mumbai: Former Home Minister and leader of NCP SCP Anil Deshmukh once again targeted Home minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadanvis on the issue of forcing him to file an affidavit against MVA leaders and their sons. Deshmukh alleged " a person name Samit Kadam, a close associate of Home Minister Devendra Fadanvis had come to me three years before and insisted to sign an affidavit to implicate Uddhav Thackray, Aaditya Thacekray and Parth Pawar, Son of Ajit Pawar in a false cases to topple then MVA government. Samit had offered to release him from all cases of ED and CBI against him, 'it is policy of BJP that either you come to BJP or go to Jail" alleged Deshmukh.

Deshmukh on Monday morning addressed a Press conference in Mumbai and made a sensational revelation against Fadanvis. He also showed the photographs of Samit Kadam and Fadanvis together. Deshmukh also asked why 'Y' level security has been given to Kadam when is not even holding a post like Corporator. Is Kadam such an important person that the government has given him Y security? asked Deshmukh he also said "I never saw Kadam in my life till he came to my home."

Deshmukh informed that "If you go to Miraj in Sangli district, anyone can tell you what is the relation between Fadanvis and Kadam. He further said " I can understand Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar were political opponents of Fadanvis but I was told to implicate Aaditya Thacekray and Parth Pawar. It shows how Fadanvis had tried to drag family members of leaders in false cases. if i would have signed the affidavit then Uddhav Thacekray might have come in trouble." said Deshmukh.

Deshmukh alleged that the experiment which was tested against him (signing affidavit), similar experiment was tested on Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and those experiments became successful. If the experiment against him would be successful then Uddhav Thackeray's government would have been toppled. he added.

However, Samit Kadam refuted the allegations levelled by Deshmukh. He said "the photographs shown by Deshmukh are available on my instagram and facebook account. It doesn't mean he made some investigative and sensational revelation. He also alleged that Deshmukh has gone mad."

"I am chief of the Jansurajya party. We are part of NDA. We have been often called for the meetings of Mahayuti and NDA. I had often met Fadanvis during those meetings. All the Party leaders know me well. I knew Deshmukh since he was food supply minister, He might have forgotten this. I knew Deshmukh before i know Fadanvis." alleged Samit

He also asked "Why is Deshmukh raising this issue after three years?. I feel he wants to damage the image of Fadnavis before the election. He should stop alleging Fadanvis because the issue is repetitive and boring now." Added Samit.

Furthermore, UBT MP Sanjay Raut also objected to Y security given to Samit Kadam. What great work he had done so he has been provided Y security.

Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, has challenged Fadnavis to present the facts and clear the confusion surrounding the allegations. Patole questioned why Fadnavis remained silent until now if these accusations were false, and why no action was taken against Deshmukh if he was indeed lying.

Patole further criticized the Fadnavis administration for allegedly tapping opposition leaders' phones and promoting officials involved in the surveillance. He urged Fadnavis to focus on addressing these issues rather than intimidating opponents as elections approach.

BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule reacted to the Deshmukh allegations "Deshmukh is creating confusion and he should think about development of Maharashtra. it is difficult to believe someone threatened him when he was home minister of State."

Who is Samit Kadam

He is Youth President of Jansurajya Shakti Party. he has been working for the post of youth president for the last six years. He hails from Miraj, Sangli district. Because of his post in the party he is well known to all NDA Party leaders. His Father was Mayor of Miraj city. Samit had done work for the youth in Kolhapur, Sangli, Nashik and other districts of the state. It has been said that Samit has family relations with Fadanvis. Samit never contested the election but he is keen to contest the assembly election. He also organised various programs like Dahihandi in Miraj. It has also been said that he may get a cabinet berth if Mahayuti government comes in power again.