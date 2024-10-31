Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Chief Electoral Officer Orders Action Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For Offering Free Juicer Mixers

Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande | X

Mumbai: The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra took cognizance of allegations against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande for violating the Model Code of Conduct by offering free juicer mixers to women. After a complaint was filed to the Election Commission of India on Wednesday, the state’s chief electoral officer has directed the Mumbai Suburban district election officer to take action under 24 hours.

On Wednesday, Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association highlighted MLA Lande’s live video uploaded on Facebook last week on his birthday where he was seen announcing distribution of juicer mixers to women through BMC. At a public rally, the legislator assured women that he will get juicer mixers distributed for free on the day of Bhaidooj.

Based on CCWA’s post, advocate Nikhil Kamble who had earlier filed complaint to the police and BMC alleging Rs 12.50 Crore Pressure Cooker Scam by MLA Lande and BMC L ward officials, took up the matter with the Election Commission of India.

On Wednesday, he wrote to the ECI commissioner and state’s chief electoral office alleging that Lande’s actions aim at unduly influencing voters in Chandivali constituency by promising the distribution of household appliances to lure women voters.

On Thursday, Maharashtra chief electoral officer took cognizance of the complaint and ordered action in this matter. He directed Mumbai suburban district’s collector and election officer to take immediate action and submit a compliance report within 24 hours.

“It is a request to take into consideration the instructions given by the Election Commission of India in accordance with the complaint submitted and to submit the compliance report of the action taken to this office within 24 hours,” said the letter written by an officer of the general administration department of Maharashtra CEO.

Kamble said, “The candidate is violating the election code of conduct by attempting to influence voters through freebies. The State Election Commission has taken this matter seriously and directed Mumbai suburban district’s collector and election officer to submit a report on the actions taken regarding this complaint. I am hopeful that this investigation will reinforce the importance of accountability in our elections.”