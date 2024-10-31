 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Complaint Filed With ECI Against Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande For Alleged MCC Violations By Luring Women With Juicer Mixers; VIDEO
A complaint has been filed with the election commission of India, alleging violations of model code of conduct by Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande. Lande, who has been earlier accused of Rs12.50 Cr Pressure Cooker Scam, had announced in a public meeting that he will get the BMC to distribute juicer mixers to women in his constituency on Bhaidooj.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 02:22 AM IST
article-image
Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande | X

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed with the election commission of India, alleging violations of model code of conduct by Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande. Lande, who has been earlier accused of Rs12.50 Cr Pressure Cooker Scam, had announced in a public meeting that he will get the BMC to distribute juicer mixers to women in his constituency on Bhaidooj.

On Wednesday, Advocate Nikhil Kamble wrote a complaint to the ECI commissioner, state election commissioner, general observer, police observer and returning officer alleging violation of model code of conduct in Chandivali constituency by MLA Lande. This complaint is based on Lande’s live video uploaded on Facebook last week on his birthday where he is seen announcing distribution of juicer mixers to women through BMC.

The complaint alleged that Lande’s actions appear to aim at unduly influencing voters in Chandivali constituency by promising the distribution of household appliances to lure women voters. The complaint added that Lande’s promise to distribute juicer mixers to women clearly attempts to gain their favour and influence voting intentions through material inducements.

The complaint alleged that such actions directly contravene the ethical standards and legal framework set forth in the Code of Conduct, which prohibits candidates from offering incentives or gifts to voters to sway their choices.

Kamble said, “This action stems from serious allegations of misappropriation of public funds intended for community welfare initiatives. While the Model Code of Conduct is intended to uphold fairness and transparency in elections, it has seemingly become a mockery for Mr. Lande, who repeatedly violates these principles. The Election Commission must demonstrate resolve by taking decisive legal action to ensure accountability and restore faith in the electoral process.”

On Wednesday, Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association also took up this issue to social media and wrote to the ECI alleging that this act is a violation of model code of conduct and misuse of public funds.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of CCWA, said, “BMC funds have been misused in the past few months to fund our MLA's election campaign. On the one hand, they are distributing freebies while the BMC’s Marathi School in Chandivali is in shambles without any proper benches for kids to even sit. Public funds should be used judiciously. This is an attempt to kill democracy by bribing voters. We have tagged Election Commission to the post and expect the election commission should take the necessary action to stop this practice.”

article-image

Notably, Lande had been earlier accused of Rs12.50 Cr Pressure Cooker Scam wherein the BMC reportedly bought 50,000 cookers at a cost of Rs. 12.50 crores, alleged to be four times higher cost than the market price. However, BMC got them distributed by Lande and through a series of events, the latter passed off the initiative as his own by etching his own name on the cookers.

