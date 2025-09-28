 First Look Of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025; Watch Exclusive Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleFirst Look Of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025; Watch Exclusive Video

First Look Of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025; Watch Exclusive Video

The idol was unveiled with beats of dhak and the chants of Jai Maa Durga

Anita AikaraUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
article-image

The celebrations at the Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025 have finally kicked off. The Bangla Cultural Association and Indian Bangla Club unveiled the Durga Maa idol with a fun-filled evening on September 27. Artists performed to the beats of dhak, as the red cloth covering the face of the goddess was slowly unveiled to the cheer of the gathered crowd.

Popularly known as D.N. Nagar Puja, the Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja is in its 16th year. Inspired by the spiritual values of the Ramakrishna Mission, this celebration is recognised as the only Sanatan Satvik Jagrut Puja in Mumbai.

Rahul Roy, Priyanka Roy and Romi Sen

Rahul Roy, Priyanka Roy and Romi Sen |

Founder ambassador Rituparna Sengupta was missing in action as she is presently in New York City for the Times Square Durga Puja. She is expected to grace the pandal on October 1.

This year, the Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja celebrations will take place at the Chitrakoot Ground at Andheri from September 27 to October 2.

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Seeks Response From IITs On Student’s Plea For Transfer Over Mental Health Issues
Supreme Court Seeks Response From IITs On Student’s Plea For Transfer Over Mental Health Issues
Thrissur To Host 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival, Asia's Largest Youth Cultural Event, In Jan 2026
Thrissur To Host 64th Kerala State School Arts Festival, Asia's Largest Youth Cultural Event, In Jan 2026
Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise Concerns In Kothrud – VIDEO
Pune Navratri 2025: Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni Halts Garba Event In Full Swing Over Noise Concerns In Kothrud – VIDEO
Telangana Govt To Facilitate Overseas Employment For Skilled Youth
Telangana Govt To Facilitate Overseas Employment For Skilled Youth

Ditching the idea of an open ground due to the ongoing monsoon, the celebrations will take place indoors in an AC pandal that is inspired by the Raj Durbar.

Singer Usha Uthup will be performing on Ashtami (September 30) and bhog is being offered to devotees on Saptami, Ashtami and Navmi from 1 pm to 3 pm. People can immerse themselves in the colourful festivities of the Sindoor Khela on Dashami.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

First Look Of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025; Watch Exclusive Video

First Look Of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025; Watch Exclusive Video

Nora Fatehi's Plaid Corset Gown Steals The Show At Dubai Showcase

Nora Fatehi's Plaid Corset Gown Steals The Show At Dubai Showcase

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

International Daughter's Day 2025: Know Date, History & Significance

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live In Mumbai?

Where To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final Live In Mumbai?

Meryl Streep Meets Real Life Miranda Priestly, Anna Wintour While Shooting In Milan

Meryl Streep Meets Real Life Miranda Priestly, Anna Wintour While Shooting In Milan