First Look Of Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025; Watch Exclusive Video

The celebrations at the Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja 2025 have finally kicked off. The Bangla Cultural Association and Indian Bangla Club unveiled the Durga Maa idol with a fun-filled evening on September 27. Artists performed to the beats of dhak, as the red cloth covering the face of the goddess was slowly unveiled to the cheer of the gathered crowd.

Popularly known as D.N. Nagar Puja, the Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja is in its 16th year. Inspired by the spiritual values of the Ramakrishna Mission, this celebration is recognised as the only Sanatan Satvik Jagrut Puja in Mumbai.

Rahul Roy, Priyanka Roy and Romi Sen |

Founder ambassador Rituparna Sengupta was missing in action as she is presently in New York City for the Times Square Durga Puja. She is expected to grace the pandal on October 1.

This year, the Andheri Link Road Sarbojanik Durga Puja celebrations will take place at the Chitrakoot Ground at Andheri from September 27 to October 2.

Ditching the idea of an open ground due to the ongoing monsoon, the celebrations will take place indoors in an AC pandal that is inspired by the Raj Durbar.

Singer Usha Uthup will be performing on Ashtami (September 30) and bhog is being offered to devotees on Saptami, Ashtami and Navmi from 1 pm to 3 pm. People can immerse themselves in the colourful festivities of the Sindoor Khela on Dashami.