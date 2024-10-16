Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani Says Mobile Phones Not Allowed Inside Polling Stations During Poll Preparation Briefing

MCGM commissioner Bhushan Gagrani during the Press Conference at BMC headquarters for upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections 2024 in Mumbai. | Vijay Gohil

In preparation for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who also serves as the district election officer, announced a ban on mobile phones inside polling stations. So voters are encouraged to plan accordingly and leave their mobile devices outside to comply with this directive. He also informed that the new voters can register their names until October 19.

After the Election Commission of India announced the dates for the upcoming assembly elections, Gagrani shared the election program for 36 constituencies in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"As per election commissions directives mobile phones will not be allowed within 100 metres of the voting booth. Voter should refrain from bringing their mobile devices when casting their ballots to help ensure a smooth and secure voting experience," said Gagrani.

Following insights from the Lok Sabha elections, the structure of polling stations in Mumbai has been refined to improve efficiency. The average number of voters per polling booths, which was previously around 1,500, is now projected to range between 1,000 to 1,200.

In the upcoming assembly elections, there will be 7,574 polling centres in the city and 2,537 in the suburbs, with a total of 76,47,967 voters registered to exercise their voting rights.

During the voting and counting process for the upcoming assembly elections, around 2,500 police officials and 21,000 police personnel will be deployed, along with 32 companies of the state reserve police force.

Currently, 15,000 civic employees are involved in the election process, with a total of 40,000 to 42,000 employees and officials expected to be deployed during voting and counting to ensure security and smooth operations.

"We are identifying the sensitive polling stations in Mumbai and will update accordingly," said Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Satyanarayan Chaudhary to media persons. The voting for the assembly elections in Maharashtra will take place on November 20 and results will be announced on November 23.

Voter Statistics for Mumbai: Breakdown by Suburbs And City

Helpline for voters - 1,950

Mumbai suburban Collector office - toll free no. 1800262910

Mumbai city collector office - 022-20822781

election control room - 7977363304

Total polling centres in suburbs: 7,574

City: 2,537

Polling centres with more than 1,200 voters - 1,276

More than 10,000 voters - 139

Voters: Suburbs: City

Female Voters: 35,61,587 : 11,71,808

Male Voters: 40,85,550 : 13,62,224

Transgender Voters: 831: 244

senior citizens: 93,448: 54,063

new voters:1,22,919 : 37,894

specially abled:17,209:6,334

service voter :1,089:392

NRI:1,867:406

Highest number of voters in Chandivali constituency: 4,46,767