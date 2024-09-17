 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP To Retain Most Pune Seats, Pushes For Ajit Pawar To Contest Baramati
The BJP's core group has completed its initial discussions regarding the six assembly seats in Pune. A senior BJP leader stated that the party has decided to retain at least four, if not five, of the assembly constituencies for themselves while offering one or two constituencies to the NCP.

Rohit ChandavarkarUpdated: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar | PTI

Additionally, the BJP core group has resolved to push for Ajit Pawar to contest the assembly election from the Baramati constituency. Sources say the final decision on this is likely to be left to Pawar. Pawar had recently expressed doubt about whether he would fight from Baramati.

The six assembly seats in Pune City are crucial for the BJP, as the party has always relied on Pune for political and financial support. The BJP faced a setback in the Kasba Peth by-polls last time when opposition unity led to the Congress winning the seat.

This time, however, the BJP has asked city MP and Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol, MLC Pankaja Munde and other leaders to oversee the campaign. A senior BJP leader told FPJ that, apart from the Hadapsar constituency, the party aims to contest all the seats if possible. The second constituency where the party may consider a compromise is Pune Cantonment.

Interestingly, the BJP and Ajit Pawar have been bitter rivals in all six Pune City constituencies for several decades. Now, with the BJP deciding to ally with Ajit Pawar's NCP, many questions have arisen about how this partnership will work. One of the challenges the BJP faces is managing the high number of internal aspirations, compounded by the need to now share seats with the NCP.

It is almost certain that former BJP state president Chandrakant Patil will be repeated as the party's candidate from Kothrud, while Madhuri Misal is likely to secure the Parvati constituency. However, whether Siddharth Shirole will be fielded again in Shivajinagar remains uncertain. After losing the Kasba Peth seat in the recent by-polls, the BJP has decided to change its candidate there. The Congress is expected to field Ravindra Dhangekar in that constituency again.

One important outcome of the BJP core group meeting was the discussion about the Baramati constituency. Under the guidance of the RSS, the BJP core group has suggested that Ajit Pawar should contest from the Baramati assembly constituency. A few days ago, Ajit Pawar expressed uncertainty about contesting from Baramati, citing the desire to avoid a family conflict.

